Do you get inspired by watching the amazing athletes competing in the Olympics? I do!

I know dang well that I can’t do a back handspring or even a cartwheel but that didn’t stop me from trying to flip on my kid’s trapeze!

I was outside, minding my own business, and my husband came outside questioning me.

Nothing nice! I was having a moment and going for gold!

