I don’t know how to feel about this.

An AI generated ,Val Kilmer, is in a new movie.

Doc socks In Honor of Val Kilmer (jenny law)
By Jenny Law

Val Kilmer was one of my favorite actors. “Tombstone” is my favorite movie. When we lost him last year, my heart was shattered. I did not know the man, but I had been a fan for a long time.

There is a new movie coming out called " As Deep as the Grave".

Val was cast in the movie, but he was too sick to film any of the scenes. His family provided images of him to use. Despite some calling it controversial, it’s what Val wanted.

Here is the first trailer. I will say it made me smile to see him; the realism is incredible.

Jenny Law

Jenny Law

I am from Houston. I once sold everything I owned and moved to Los Angeles for the heck of it.

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