I don’t know how to feel about this. An AI generated ,Val Kilmer, is in a new movie.

Val Kilmer was one of my favorite actors. “Tombstone” is my favorite movie. When we lost him last year, my heart was shattered. I did not know the man, but I had been a fan for a long time.

There is a new movie coming out called " As Deep as the Grave".

Val was cast in the movie, but he was too sick to film any of the scenes. His family provided images of him to use. Despite some calling it controversial, it’s what Val wanted.

Here is the first trailer. I will say it made me smile to see him; the realism is incredible.