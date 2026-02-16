Hudson Westbrook will arrive in San Antonio as a single man this week The Dirt

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: Hudson Westbrook attends the 2025 BMI Country Awards at BMI on November 18, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Hudson Westbrook will play Rodeo as a single man! He confirmed that he and Stormie Goldsmith have split up, posting in the comments of a fan video:

“Before y’all get to guessing… Stormie’s a great girl; it just didn’t work out. I hope nothing but the world for her.”

To show things are amicable, Stormie responded, saying:

“Well said, Hud. Don’t make it into something it isn’t! Life goes on, and we love ya always.”

Hudson and Stormie started dating around May of last year after he slid into her DM’s.

Miranda Lambert: The country music singer-songwriter

Miranda Lambert still gets nervous, sometimes! She admitted as much before performing at a SOLD OUT Daytona 500, noting

“It’s just incredible the number of people here.”

Of course, she crushed, and even played Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas.” a song Miranda co-wrote.

You can catch Miranda Lambert here in San Antonio on Wednesday evening, for Rodeo!