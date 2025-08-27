How Much Is Taylor Swift’s Engagement Ring Worth? The Dirt

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce

When it comes to Taylor Swift’s ring, it appears to be an Old Mine Cut (or Elongated Cushion) and approximately 8-10 carats. The band is yellow gold with custom engraving.

*The estimated value according to a VP at Jared is thought to be about $550,000.

*The estimated value according to Angelic Diamonds is $1.3 - $1.5 million.

*The estimated value according to Hollywood jeweler “George The Jeweler,” who thinks the ring is closer to 20 carats rather than 8, is $3.5-$5 million.

No matter the value, the ring is pretty rare. Old mine diamonds are naturally sourced and hand cut.

Thomas Rhett

Congrats to Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Adkins, who revealed yesterday (the worst day ever to announce anything, AmIRight?) that they are expecting their 5th baby together!

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton are executive producing a modern day "Wizard Of Oz" musical show for Prime!

The plot will be based in Manhattan and be about the struggles that young adults face in life.

The show will be created by the same lady behind 13 Going On 30 and What Women Want.

Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen was fined nearly $16,000 for playing over his allotted time at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts. The concert curfew was 11:30 PM and he started his last song at 11:44 PM.

The fine is $.25 per attendee. Bruce Springsteen holds the record for largest fine at that stadium, playing until nearly midnight and racking up a $22,429 fine.