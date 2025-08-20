How many of these Country Music “One-Hit Wonders” do you remember? These artists hit the top of the Country charts once and haven’t made it back since

Over the years, artists like Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, and Brad Paisley have had several #1 hits on the Country music charts, and we’re sure a lot of you can sing every word to those songs.

Today, we’re shining a spotlight on all the artists who made it to the top of the Mediabase Country Airplay chart just once in their careers between 2007 and 2019, with what many refer to as a “one-hit wonder.”

How many of these songs and artists do you remember?

Country Music One-Hit Wonders Between 2007 & Now

Moments by Emerson Drive - #1 on June 4th, 2007

Just Got Started Lovin’ You by James Otto - #1 on May 5th, 2008 (spent 2 weeks at #1)

Do You Believe Me Now by Jimmy Wayne - #1 on September 2nd, 2008 (Spent 2 weeks at #1)

Angel Eyes by Love And Theft - #1 on August 13th, 2012

Friday Night by Eric Paslay - #1 on February 3rd, 2014

Smoke - A Thousand Horses - #1 on June 1st, 2015

Love You Like That by Canaan Smith - #1 on July 13th, 2015

Backroad Song by Granger Smith - #1 on February 16th, 2016

Think Of You by Chris Young & Cassadee Pope - #1 on May 2nd, 2016 - Cassadee’s only #1 so far

I Met A Girl by William Michael Morgan - #1 on October 3rd, 2016

Drinkin’ Problem by Midland - #1 on August 28th, 2017 - The band’s only #1 so far

Kiss Somebody by Morgan Evans - #1 on August 20th, 2018 - Morgan’s only #1 so far

What Happens In A Small Town by Brantley Gilbert & Lindsay Ell - #1 on November 11th, 2019 - Lindsay’s only #1 so far