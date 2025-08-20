How many of these Country Music “One-Hit Wonders” do you remember?

Over the years, artists like Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, and Brad Paisley have had several #1 hits on the Country music charts, and we’re sure a lot of you can sing every word to those songs.
Today, we’re shining a spotlight on all the artists who made it to the top of the Mediabase Country Airplay chart just once in their careers between 2007 and 2019, with what many refer to as a “one-hit wonder.”
How many of these songs and artists do you remember?
Country Music One-Hit Wonders Between 2007 & Now
Moments by Emerson Drive - #1 on June 4th, 2007
Just Got Started Lovin’ You by James Otto - #1 on May 5th, 2008 (spent 2 weeks at #1)
Do You Believe Me Now by Jimmy Wayne - #1 on September 2nd, 2008 (Spent 2 weeks at #1)
Angel Eyes by Love And Theft - #1 on August 13th, 2012
Friday Night by Eric Paslay - #1 on February 3rd, 2014
Smoke - A Thousand Horses - #1 on June 1st, 2015
Love You Like That by Canaan Smith - #1 on July 13th, 2015
Backroad Song by Granger Smith - #1 on February 16th, 2016
Think Of You by Chris Young & Cassadee Pope - #1 on May 2nd, 2016 - Cassadee’s only #1 so far
I Met A Girl by William Michael Morgan - #1 on October 3rd, 2016