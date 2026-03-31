Hospital renamed for Dolly Parton

FILE PHOTO: Dolly Parton speaks onstage at Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. She appeared at Dollywood over the weekend and gave fans a health update. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital has just been renamed to Dolly Parton Children’s Hospital, following Dolly’s continuous philanthropy and donations.

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opens American Currents: State of the Music NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 17: Brandon Lake attends the opening of American Currents: State of the Music at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on March 17, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Mus)

Brandon Lake and Lainey Wilson both shared online that they’re releasing a song together this Friday - Good Friday! Check out this sneak peak of “The Jesus I Know.”