Hospital renamed for Dolly Parton

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital has just been renamed to Dolly Parton Children’s Hospital, following Dolly’s continuous philanthropy and donations.
Brandon Lake and Lainey Wilson both shared online that they’re releasing a song together this Friday - Good Friday! Check out this sneak peak of “The Jesus I Know.”
Glad to say I found a friend in both Jesus & @laineywilson 💛🙏🏼— Brandon Lake (@brandonlake) March 30, 2026
“The Jesus I Know Now” coming to you this Good Friday ⛪️ pic.twitter.com/MYWSaIDB6O