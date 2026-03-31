Hospital renamed for Dolly Parton

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Dolly Parton
Health update FILE PHOTO: Dolly Parton speaks onstage at Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. She appeared at Dollywood over the weekend and gave fans a health update. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
By Erik & Jenny

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital has just been renamed to Dolly Parton Children’s Hospital, following Dolly’s continuous philanthropy and donations.

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum opens American Currents: State of the Music NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 17: Brandon Lake attends the opening of American Currents: State of the Music at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on March 17, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Mus)

Brandon Lake and Lainey Wilson both shared online that they’re releasing a song together this Friday - Good Friday! Check out this sneak peak of “The Jesus I Know.”

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