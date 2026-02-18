Here’s Why Thomas Rhett Might Perform At Your Kid’s Birthday Party

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 15: Lauren Akins (L) and recording artist Thomas Rhett attend the 2014 American Country Countdown Awards at Music City Center on December 15, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Sara Kauss/Getty Images)

Thomas Rhett says that his life is chaos... because he and his wife Lauren share (almost) 5 kids with no nanny. He joked that he’d even book a private show for little to no money just to get out of the house for a bit.

“Like, can we just book some dates in March? I don’t care where they are. We’ll go. I will come sing at your kids’ birthday at this point — as long as it’s a three-day birthday.”

68th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Jelly Roll accepts the award for Best Contemporary Country Album for "Beautifully Broken" onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A)

Congrats to Jelly Roll, who is the recipient of the 2026 Artist Humanitarian Award! He’s being honored for his dedication to mental health, addiction recovery, and community service.