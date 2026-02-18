Here’s Why Thomas Rhett Might Perform At Your Kid’s Birthday Party

Thomas Rhett says that his life is chaos... because he and his wife Lauren share (almost) 5 kids with no nanny. He joked that he’d even book a private show for little to no money just to get out of the house for a bit.
“Like, can we just book some dates in March? I don’t care where they are. We’ll go. I will come sing at your kids’ birthday at this point — as long as it’s a three-day birthday.”
Congrats to Jelly Roll, who is the recipient of the 2026 Artist Humanitarian Award! He’s being honored for his dedication to mental health, addiction recovery, and community service.