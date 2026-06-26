Here are 10 of the most patriotic country songs to add to your playlist this 4th of July

Toby Keith is coming to Columbus FLORENCE, AZ - APRIL 07: Singer/Songwriter Toby Keith performs during Country Thunder Music Festival Arizona - Day 3 on April 7, 2018 in Florence, Arizona. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder USA) (Rick Diamond)
By Obie, Chloe & Slater

We are getting ready to celebrate a BIG birthday - America is turning 250 and we’re sharing some of our favorite patriotic songs!

  1. American Soldier by Toby Keith
  1. Something To Be Proud Of by Montgomery Gentry
  1. Only In America by Brooks & Dunn
  1. One Hell Of An Amen by Brantley Gilbert
  1. Courtesy of The Red, White, And Blue by Toby Keith
  1. American Ride by Toby Keith
  1. Independence Day by Martina McBride
  1. It’s America by Rodney Atkins
  1. Made In America by Toby Keith
  1. Red Dirt Road by Brooks & Dunn
Obie, Chloe & Slater

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Hear Obie, Chloe & Slater weekday mornings on K92.3 Orlando!

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100