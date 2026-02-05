Hardy wants a ‘McArthur Album’

Last Friday we premiered the song "McArthur" by Tim McGraw, Hardy, Eric Church, and Morgan Wallen! Hardy, who also co-wrote the song, said it was a “bucket-list moment” to get Tim McGraw to sing one of his songs.
But it gets better - apparently, Hardy is kicking around the idea of doing a full McArthur ALBUM and apparently, all four of the guys have talked about it! Fingers crossed!
Jelly Rollwon 3 Grammy Awards on Sunday, and while he plans to display ONE of them at his home, his wife Bunnie XO shared that he plans to donate one of the others to Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center in Nashville, where he spent time as a teenager!