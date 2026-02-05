Hardy wants a ‘McArthur Album’

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 31: HARDY performs onstage during New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park on December 31, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Last Friday we premiered the song "McArthur" by Tim McGraw, Hardy, Eric Church, and Morgan Wallen! Hardy, who also co-wrote the song, said it was a “bucket-list moment” to get Tim McGraw to sing one of his songs.

But it gets better - apparently, Hardy is kicking around the idea of doing a full McArthur ALBUM and apparently, all four of the guys have talked about it! Fingers crossed!

68th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Jelly Roll accepts the award for Best Contemporary Country Album for "Beautifully Broken" onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A)

Jelly Rollwon 3 Grammy Awards on Sunday, and while he plans to display ONE of them at his home, his wife Bunnie XO shared that he plans to donate one of the others to Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center in Nashville, where he spent time as a teenager!