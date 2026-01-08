HARDY goes above and beyond for Make-A-Wish patient The Dirt

8 year old Taylynn is battling a blood disorder, and through the Make-A-Wish program, requested to meet HARDY, who was more than happy to welcome Taylynn and her family to a show in Nashville, complete with a meet and greet!

59th Annual CMA Awards: Nicole Combs and Luke Combs attend the 2025 CMA Awards. (Taylor Hill/WireImage)

The Luke Combs Countdown clock struck zero yesterday, and just as anticipated, he announced his new album - “The Way I Am,” will be out on March 22nd!

This album will have 22 tracks, including the previously released “My Kinda Saturday Night,” “Days Like These,” “15 Minutes,” “Giving Her Away,” and “Back In the Saddle.”

Luke also officially released his new single “Sleepless In A Hotel Room!”

Ashley Tisdale Actress Ashley Tisdale announced the birth of her daughter on Tuesday. (Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Ashley Tisdale (Who recently announced that she was changing her name to Ashley French) published a personal essay that referenced how she had to remove herself from hanging out with a toxic-mom group, saying “it stopped being healthy and positive.”

A little bit of social scrolling revealed that this “mom group,” included other celebrities, like Mandy Moore, Hilary Duff, and Meghan Trainor.

While none of the targeted celebrity moms responded to the accusations, Hilary Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, couldn’t help himself, and posted:

“When you’re the most self obsessed tone deaf person on earth, other moms tend to shift focus to their actual toddlers.”