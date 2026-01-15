Hardy celebrates #1 song by honoring his daughter

Hardy’s “Favorite Country Song” just hit number one, he’s a new dad, and now he’s showing he’s thankful by giving back!
He and his wife Caleigh just donated $45,000 to the Mother’s Milk Bank of Tennessee, in honor of their daughter Rosie. The organization’s Compassionate Care Fund is now being renamed “The Rosie Fund.”
Taylor Swift just donated an undisclosed amount to Brad Paisley & Kimberly Williams Paisley’s non-profit, “The Store,” which provides “groceries with dignity” to families in need.
Matthew McConaughey just trademarked “Alright, Alright, Alright” to protect against unauthorized AI use of his voice and likeness.