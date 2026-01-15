Hardy celebrates #1 song by honoring his daughter The Dirt

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 25: Hardy and Caleigh Ryan attend the 14th Annual Academy Of Country Music Honors at the Ryman Auditorium on August 25, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)

Hardy’s “Favorite Country Song” just hit number one, he’s a new dad, and now he’s showing he’s thankful by giving back!

He and his wife Caleigh just donated $45,000 to the Mother’s Milk Bank of Tennessee, in honor of their daughter Rosie. The organization’s Compassionate Care Fund is now being renamed “The Rosie Fund.”

Taylor Swift LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording A)

Taylor Swift just donated an undisclosed amount to Brad Paisley & Kimberly Williams Paisley’s non-profit, “The Store,” which provides “groceries with dignity” to families in need.

Oscar presenters LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 16: Matthew McConaughey celebrates the release of "Just Because" at Barnes & Noble The Grove on September 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Matthew McConaughey just trademarked “Alright, Alright, Alright” to protect against unauthorized AI use of his voice and likeness.