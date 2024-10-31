Happy Halloween!

This is my favorite day! I spent months making my shrunken head from Beetlejuice!

If you want to make your own, I will tell you how!

I wadded up foil, then shaped the skull around it with air clay. The thicker the better, I discovered it will crack if it’s too thin. I cut the hair off of a Barbie for his hair.

I stole one of my daughter’s head bands and built it around that. Then shoved it through a ball cap for more stability. Hot glue was my friend.

I just grabbed a sheer piece of fabric to see out of, wrapped some cheese cloth around to cover the ball cap.

As for the body, it two pieces of thin PVC pipe, t-joint, and sponges for the shoulders. You make a T shape out of the pipe, I also had a velcro tool belt to hold it in place.

An XXL shirt and BAM! Harry the Hunter from the original Beetlejuice came to life! He can be Bob too!