Gunman Arrested At Megan Moroney Show

FILE PHOTO: Megan Moroney performs onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

A man with a gun, a second magazine, and a knife was arrested inside a concert venue just before Megan Moroney’s show in Athens.

Once apprehended, he said that he was able to “just walk in.” He claims that he was there to scout locations for a movie, but that could not be confirmed. He was booked into jail for trespassing.

Florida Georgia Line

It’s looking like we’re closer than ever to a Florida Georgia Line reunion!

Brian Kelley’s wife Brittney posted photos on Instagram, showing they were all on vacation together, and one of the pics showed Brian Kelley playing guitar with Tyler Hubbard on the piano, looking like they were working on something!

18th Academy Of Country Music Honors - Arrivals NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 20: Carly Pearce attends the 18th Academy Of Country Music Honors at The Pinnacle on August 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)

Riley Green and Carly Pearce revealed that their song “If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay” will be out on March the 13th... that’s Friday the 13th!