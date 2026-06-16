German soccer fan documenting his time in America for the World Cup is going to meet Ella Langley

Ella Langley performs on ABC's ‘CMA Fest presented by SoFi' (Disney/Connie Chornuk)
By Woody

A German soccer fan named Freddy is documenting his trip across America during his time here for the World Cup. Freddy and his friends have tried to take in everything America has to offer - Bass Pro Shops, Buc-ee’s, Waffle House at 1am, and more!

But, the collest moment of his trip came when Freddy posted a video of them driving through Texas listening to Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas.” He admitted he had never heard of Ella before coming to America, but now is a big fan of hers!

Freddy is the luckiest Ella Fella on the planet because Ella caught wind of his journey across America and reached out to send him and his friends to her show and meet her!

Freddy is living the American dream!

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