The wait is almost over! We get George Strait’s new album " Cowboys and Dreamers” tomorrow! Are you a cowboy or a dreamer?

It is hard for me not to be biased because George could sing the phone book (good job if you know what that is) and I would love it all.

He is the Frank Sinatra of Country music! This album does not disappoint! There are 13 songs on the album. This one is my favorite so far!

Here is a little taste for you and George talking about writing it with his son, Bubba.