George Strait to host benefit concert for flood victims, Jelly Roll on SmackDown, Ella talks rumors

The King of Country played before a record ticketed crowd Saturday night at Kyle Field on the campus of Texas A&M.

George Strait is putting on a benefit dinner and concert in Boerne, called Strait To The Heart. It’ll take place on Sunday, July 27th at Estancia at Thunder Valley indoor arena and benefit families affected by the Kerr County flooding. Riley Green, Hudson Westbrook, William Beckman, and Randy Houser are all in the lineup. Tickets will be provided to local first responders.

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 06: Jelly Roll attends the 14th Annual NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images) (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Jelly Roll beat up Logan Paul at SmackDown on Friday, but then got knocked out on Saturday night. Apparently, he’s expected to join Randy Orton at SummerSlam in August.

CMA Fest 2025 - Day Four NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs on the Chevy Riverfront stage during day four of CMA Fest 2025 on June 08, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images) (Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

Ella Langley says her dad calls her about rumors he see’s about her on Facebook:

“What’s funny too is, my dad has seen the drama stuff on Facebook and stuff, like anything really, he’s like, ‘Come on, this ain’t right.’ And I’m like dad, ‘You know that’s not true, stop reading Facebook comments. Please, god, can you stop reading these.’ He like, ‘Ugh, alright, sorry. I just don’t know what to do.’”

Superman 2025

Superman, starring David Corenswet, earned $122 million in its opening weekend, making it the third-largest debut of the year, behind A Minecraft Movie($162 million) and Lilo & Stitch ($146 million). The #2 spot this past weekend went to Jurassic World Rebirth ($40 million).