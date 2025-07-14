George Strait to host benefit concert for flood victims, Jelly Roll on SmackDown, Ella talks rumors

George Strait is putting on a benefit dinner and concert in Boerne, called Strait To The Heart. It’ll take place on Sunday, July 27th at Estancia at Thunder Valley indoor arena and benefit families affected by the Kerr County flooding. Riley Green, Hudson Westbrook, William Beckman, and Randy Houser are all in the lineup. Tickets will be provided to local first responders.
Jelly Roll beat up Logan Paul at SmackDown on Friday, but then got knocked out on Saturday night. Apparently, he’s expected to join Randy Orton at SummerSlam in August.
Ella Langley says her dad calls her about rumors he see’s about her on Facebook:
“What’s funny too is, my dad has seen the drama stuff on Facebook and stuff, like anything really, he’s like, ‘Come on, this ain’t right.’ And I’m like dad, ‘You know that’s not true, stop reading Facebook comments. Please, god, can you stop reading these.’ He like, ‘Ugh, alright, sorry. I just don’t know what to do.’”
Superman, starring David Corenswet, earned $122 million in its opening weekend, making it the third-largest debut of the year, behind A Minecraft Movie($162 million) and Lilo & Stitch ($146 million). The #2 spot this past weekend went to Jurassic World Rebirth ($40 million).