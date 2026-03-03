The Future Conversation Luke Combs Is Dreading

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 20: Luke Combs poses with the ACM International Award during the 18th Academy Of Country Music Honors at The Pinnacle on August 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM)

There’s a conversation that Luke Combs knows he’ll have to have one day, and he’s dreading it.

“We have our first son, Tex, and then five months later, we find out we’re pregnant with our next, Beau. That was a whirlwind. You have a five month old, you are figuring out how to be a parent, have a baby, and then all of the sudden you have another baby. You have two babies at the same time. I almost would have rather had twins.”

And to further complicate things, Luke already had a tour lined up and ended up MISSING THE BIRTH of his second son, Beau, while he was on tour in Australia.

“That’s a crushing and devastating thing. My whole identity is that, no matter what, I’m gonna prioritize my wife and my children over my job, over what I do. They’re my number one priority. I want them to know that. And then here I am having this moment of, ‘Well guess who wasn’t there.’ The guy who says he’s always gonna be there, and will do anything to be there is the only guy who’s not there…”

Cody Johnson released a surprise song yesterday! Check out “Blame Texas.”