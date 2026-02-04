Free Whataburger TODAY ONLY!

FILE PHOTO: A Texas man is suing Whataburger for serving him onions when he requested no onions. He claims he had an allergic reaction.

Today is "National Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit Day," and you have Lainey Wilson to thank for that! This morning, at participating Whataburger locations, you can get a free honey butter chicken biscuit (no purchase necessary, 1 per person) between 6 A.M. and 11 A.M..

Chris Stapleton: The country music star's signature hit, "Tennessee Whiskey," has gone double diamond. (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images))

Chris Stapleton’s Traveler Whisky must be doing well, because they’ve purchased a primetime Super Bowl advertisement that will air right before the National Anthem.

The spot, which you can already watch, features the moments before Stapleton’s Super Bowl Anthem performance from 2023.