Free Whataburger TODAY ONLY!

Today is "National Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit Day," and you have Lainey Wilson to thank for that! This morning, at participating Whataburger locations, you can get a free honey butter chicken biscuit (no purchase necessary, 1 per person) between 6 A.M. and 11 A.M..
Chris Stapleton’s Traveler Whisky must be doing well, because they’ve purchased a primetime Super Bowl advertisement that will air right before the National Anthem.
The spot, which you can already watch, features the moments before Stapleton’s Super Bowl Anthem performance from 2023.