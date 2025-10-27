Food pantries in and around San Antonio

Stacker compiled a list of food bank volunteer opportunities near Boston using data from VolunteerMatch

If you need assistance, here is a list of food pantries in Bexar County and surrounding areas. Please make sure to check distribution days and hours.

Bexar County

Henry Carroll Early Education Center

Daily Bread Free Little Pantry

Little Free Pantry

Heritage Middle School

Christ Episcopal Church

River City Community Church

Converse First Baptist Church

Latched Support

Kendall County

Comfort Golden Age Center

Hill Country Daily Bread Ministries

Notre Dame Kerrville Conference

Comfort Table and Food Pantry

Gillespie County

Fredericksburg Food Pantry

Lifeboat Mini Free Food Pantry

Central Texas Food Bank

Healthy Pantry Haus

Wilson County

St. Ann Catholic Church

Floresville Food Pantry and Resource Center

Poth Food Pantry and Thrift Store

Community First Health Plans Food Pantry

Cowboys Ranch

Lodi Park

Atascosa County

Atascosa Christian Assistance Ministries

Bountiful Blessings Food Pantry

Iglesia De Dios

Jesse’s Snack Pantry

First Baptist Church of Jourdanton

Comal County

SOS Food Bank

First United Methodist Church

Mill Street Community Garden

Community Resource Recreation Center

Guadalupe County