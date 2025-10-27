Food pantries in and around San Antonio

By Jenny Law

If you need assistance, here is a list of food pantries in Bexar County and surrounding areas. Please make sure to check distribution days and hours.

Bexar County

  • Henry Carroll Early Education Center 
  • Daily Bread Free Little Pantry  
  • Little Free Pantry
  • Heritage Middle School 
  • Christ Episcopal Church 
  • River City Community Church 
  • Converse First Baptist Church
  • Latched Support 

Kendall County

  • Comfort Golden Age Center
  • Hill Country Daily Bread Ministries 
  • Notre Dame Kerrville Conference 
  • Comfort Table and Food Pantry

Gillespie County

  • Fredericksburg Food Pantry 
  • Lifeboat Mini Free Food Pantry 
  • Central Texas Food Bank 
  • Healthy Pantry Haus 

Wilson County

  • St. Ann Catholic Church 
  • Floresville Food Pantry and Resource Center
  • Poth Food Pantry and Thrift Store 
  • Community First Health Plans Food Pantry 
  • Cowboys Ranch 
  • Lodi Park 

Atascosa County

  • Atascosa Christian Assistance Ministries 
  • Bountiful Blessings Food Pantry 
  • Iglesia De Dios
  • Jesse’s Snack Pantry 
  • First Baptist Church of Jourdanton 

Comal County

  • SOS Food Bank 
  • First United Methodist Church 
  • Mill Street Community Garden 
  • Community Resource Recreation Center

Guadalupe County

  • Randolph Area Christian Assistance Program (RACAP) -
  • Maxine and Lutrell Watts Elementary School
  • Christian Cupboard 
  • Our Lady of Guadalupe Food Distribution Center 
  • Children of God Church, Food Distribution Center
I am from Houston. I once sold everything I owned and moved to Los Angeles for the heck of it.

