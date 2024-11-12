A First For Cody Johnson!

COJO in Arlington Cody Johnson headlining his first stadium show. (Jenny Law)

Globe Life Field — Saturday night, @Codyjohnson played his first stadium show as a headliner.

I remember when he played to barely 100 people in the clubs. Watching him play to 40,000 people, packed to the rafters, was SO cool.

He took a minute during his set to soak it all up, as he should! He has earned every single bit of his success.

There were so many special things that happened that night. My five-year-old, Everly, was in heaven.

After the show, she relived every moment. Her favorite song is ‘Dirt Cheap’. I thought I’d share this with y’all.

Long Live Cowboys, and COJO Nation!