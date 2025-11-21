EW.

Don’t ever get in the water at the River Walk

By Jenny Law

Locals know better. If you are visiting our great city, please never do this.

A lady dropped her phone in to the water at the River Walk. She decided to jump in and feel around with her feet. (insert vomit emoji here)

@Doskogirl captured the entire thing on video.

@doskogirl

We watched this lady search for her phone in the San Antonio River on the Riverwalk. She looked for over 8 minutes and only found a brick and 2 rocks. She never found her phone. #tiktokfamous #sanantonioriverwalk #lostphone #sanantonio #fyp

♬ original sound - Doskogirl
