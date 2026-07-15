Every Garth Brooks Concert Ticket Will Have This Same Price The Dirt

FILE PHOTO: Garth Brooks performs onstage during the 2025 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Marriott Marquis Times Square on June 12, 2025 in New York City. He's kicking off an arena tour next month. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)

Garth Brooks just shared that he will continue to prioritize affordable concert tickets, saying

“Where you sit in the arena shouldn’t depend on how much you can afford…It should be all just luck of the draw”

And

“It would break my heart if I was at a show and my kids said, ‘Hey, why aren’t we sitting down there?’ and my answer was, ‘We can’t afford to sit down there,’”

His "Blame It All On My Roots" tour kicks off next month and every ticket with have the same price tag, regardless of whether it’s a front row or last row seat.

Currently, the average country concert ticket costs $175. Garth’s tickets will cost $154 per ticket- but after fees and taxes, you can still expect to pay $175-$190 per ticket