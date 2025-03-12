Ernest & Snoop Dogg Spotted Together Filming Music Video

2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 2 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) ERNEST performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 27, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
By Obie, Chloe & Slater

Snoop has been spending lots of time in Nashville recently! The song isn’t out just yet but a few weeks back Ernest teased a new song with Snoop Dogg “Gettin' Gone” and it looks like they are working on filming the music video for that song right now! They were spotted on Broadway in Downtown Nashville - check it out below:

Wondering how this friendship all started? Ernest shared it was in Nashville when Snoop was in town to perform at Jelly Roll’s show!

“And a guy that knew me comes back from behind him and is like, ‘He’s back there.’ So I weaseled my way back to the door, there’s one more guy, and I’m like, ‘My name’s Ernest, I just played out here, I’m opening for Jelly, can I meet Snoop?’” -Ernest

We love that Snoop is dipping his toes into country music and are excited for hopefully more collabs in the future. Can’t wait for “Gettin' Gone” to drop!

