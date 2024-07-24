Eric Church says Michael Jordan convinced him to invest in the Charlotte Hornets

Eric Church CMA Fest 2023 - Day 3 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 10: Eric Church performs on stage during day three of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

By Woody

When MJ speaks, everyone listens - even the Chief.

Eric Church was recently on the How Leaders Lead with David Novak podcast when he revealed that Michael Jordan talked him into becoming a part owner of the Charlotte Hornets because the new owners were not from North Carolina.

“When MJ started trying to get out, he called and he was like, ‘Hey, you know, a lot of this ownership group is not North Carolina based. They’re not local, and I want to make sure we have a feel there.’ First of all, it’s a frightening call when MJ calls you. I’d never thought about a pro team, and frankly was terrified when he said, ‘I want you to do this.’ But after talking to MJ, and talking about – he’s a North Carolina kid, we’re both Tar Heels, and he talked about how important it was to have local ownership.”


