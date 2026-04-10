Ella Langley’s new album ‘Dandelion’ is here! Listen to all 18 tracks here What is your favorite song off the album?

The wait is finally over. Ella Langley’s new album Dandelion is out now!

It has already been a big week for Ella’s career. Earlier this week Choosin’ Texas returned to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 all-genre chart for the 5th week. On Thursday, Ella was nominated for 7 ACM Awards, and today, of course, is album release day for Dandelion.

We all know ‘Choosin Texas’, but listen to all 18 tracks from ‘Dandelion’ below and let us know what your favorite songs from the album are. You can leave us a comment below or make a song request using the open mic feature in our smartphone app.

1 - Froggy Went A Courtin’ - Intro

2 - Dandelion

3- Choosin’ Texas

4 - We Know Us

5 - Low Lights

6 - Be Her

7 - You & Me Time

8 - Loving Life Again

9 - Bottom Of Your Boots

10 - Speaking Terms

11 - I Gotta Quit

12 - It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels

13 - Last Call For Us

14 - Broken

15 - Somethin’ Simple

16 - Butterfly Season (feat. Miranda Lambert)

17 - Most Good Things Do - Acoustic

18 - Froggy Went A Courtin’ - Outro