Ella Langley saved her last $100 in tips

The Dirt

Stars for Second Harvest with ERNEST & Friends NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 02: Ella Langley performs during Stars for Second Harvest with ERNEST & Friends at the Ryman Auditorium on June 02, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
By Erik & Jenny

Ella Langley kept her tip jar with the last $100 she made in tips while trying to “make it.” Now that she’s a superstar, she is reflecting on her past:

To me, this is the last $100 I made in tip jar. I kept the last $100 in $1s, I would always save my $1s, up until I had them in $100 increments. This is the last $100 I made in my tip jar that I pretty much started this whole thing from…

So I’ve been looking for it everywhere, and you don’t know the amount of times I wanted to spend this $100 and needed to spend this $100, and did not do it, because I had faith in myself, and it paid off. I’m really happy I still have this.”

@ellalangleymusic1

Really have been *trusting the process 🥲

♬ original sound - Ella Langley
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