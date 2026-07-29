Ella Langley saved her last $100 in tips

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 02: Ella Langley performs during Stars for Second Harvest with ERNEST & Friends at the Ryman Auditorium on June 02, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Ella Langley kept her tip jar with the last $100 she made in tips while trying to “make it.” Now that she’s a superstar, she is reflecting on her past:

To me, this is the last $100 I made in tip jar. I kept the last $100 in $1s, I would always save my $1s, up until I had them in $100 increments. This is the last $100 I made in my tip jar that I pretty much started this whole thing from…

So I’ve been looking for it everywhere, and you don’t know the amount of times I wanted to spend this $100 and needed to spend this $100, and did not do it, because I had faith in myself, and it paid off. I’m really happy I still have this.”