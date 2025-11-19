Ella Langley Dishes On Biggest Dating Red Flag

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 18: Ella Langley attends the 2025 BMI Country Awards at BMI on November 18, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

What’s the biggest red flag for Ella Langley? A guy who doesn’t hold the door open.

“In a guy? If he doesn’t hold the door open for a lady… not just the lady you like, but any lady. Hold the dang door open.”

Tucker Wetmore

Tucker Wetmore will perform at the CMA’s for the first time tomorrow, and is nominated for “Best New Artist.” So how is he handling the pressure? He said:

“I’m kinda nervous a little bit. I’m not gonna lie. But I’m really looking forward to it... All I can do is my best.”

And as far as his date for the night? His mom!

“She’s one of those moms who never missed a game growing up, so the fact that I can bring her to stuff like this — it means a lot. Not just to her, but to me too.”