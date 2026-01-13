The Eerie Reason Megan Moroney Thinks Kacey Musgraves Collab is FATE

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 26: Kacey Musgraves performs during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)

Megan Moroney believes in fate and said that her upcoming collaboration with Kacey Musgraves is “her Super Bowl.”

And how is this for fate? Before Megan was famous, she once bumped into Kacey Musgraves outside her bus, and asked for a photo. She still has the iphone picture, dated 10/04/14. Flash forward EXACTLY 11 years later. Megan received a phone call on 10/04/25 from Kacey’s management, confirming the collaboration for Megan’s album.

What’s more, the call came in at exactly 9:09, which Megan feels is significant, because the album is titled Cloud 9!

Recording artist Toby Keith acknowledges fans as he attends a game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Washington Huskies during the 2014 MGM Grand Showcase basketball event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on December 20, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

An Oklahoma State Senator just signed a bill to name an overpass bridge over I-35, the Toby Keith Memorial Bridge. If any other structures are added to the area, it will be renamed the Toby Keith Memorial Interchange.

The stretch of road will be called Toby Keith Parkway.

A second bridge will be named the Should’ve Been a Cowboy Bridge.

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (L-R) Sean Hayes, Will Arnett and Jason Bateman attend the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.

Who lost a Golden Globe to their ex on Sunday? Will Arnett. His podcast called "Smartless," which also features Sean Hayes and Justin Bateman, was nominated, but ultimately lost out to his ex wife, Amy Poehler’s podcast "Good Hang."

There’s no hard feelings though! In fact, before the show, Will said “Amy’s gonna win, for sure.”

And Jason Bateman revealed he actually had a bet with John Krasinski that Amy would win.