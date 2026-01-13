The Eerie Reason Megan Moroney Thinks Kacey Musgraves Collab is FATE

Megan Moroney believes in fate and said that her upcoming collaboration with Kacey Musgraves is “her Super Bowl.”
And how is this for fate? Before Megan was famous, she once bumped into Kacey Musgraves outside her bus, and asked for a photo. She still has the iphone picture, dated 10/04/14. Flash forward EXACTLY 11 years later. Megan received a phone call on 10/04/25 from Kacey’s management, confirming the collaboration for Megan’s album.
What’s more, the call came in at exactly 9:09, which Megan feels is significant, because the album is titled Cloud 9!
An Oklahoma State Senator just signed a bill to name an overpass bridge over I-35, the Toby Keith Memorial Bridge. If any other structures are added to the area, it will be renamed the Toby Keith Memorial Interchange.
The stretch of road will be called Toby Keith Parkway.
A second bridge will be named the Should’ve Been a Cowboy Bridge.
Who lost a Golden Globe to their ex on Sunday? Will Arnett. His podcast called "Smartless," which also features Sean Hayes and Justin Bateman, was nominated, but ultimately lost out to his ex wife, Amy Poehler’s podcast "Good Hang."
There’s no hard feelings though! In fact, before the show, Will said “Amy’s gonna win, for sure.”
And Jason Bateman revealed he actually had a bet with John Krasinski that Amy would win.