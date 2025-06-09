Ed the Zebra

TN Zebra Captured
By Jenny Law

Ed was just out living his best life!

A Zebra from Tennessee decided to escape.

His family called in a group from Texas to bring Ed home.

All good things must end.

Thankfully, Ed is safe and back home.

A user on TikTok paired the perfect song with Ed’s rescue ha-ha

I laughed a little too hard at these videos.

@hannah_walden25

The runaway pet zebra in Tennessee 😂 When I seen this video I had to use this sound because it went perfectly 😂😂 #runnaway #tennesseezebra #zebra #exoticpets #Madagascar #madagascarescape2africa

♬ I am a Socialist - Brandons.Sounds

 

