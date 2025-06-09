Ed the Zebra

Ed was just out living his best life!
A Zebra from Tennessee decided to escape.
His family called in a group from Texas to bring Ed home.
All good things must end.
Thankfully, Ed is safe and back home.
A user on TikTok paired the perfect song with Ed’s rescue ha-ha
I laughed a little too hard at these videos.
@hannah_walden25
The runaway pet zebra in Tennessee 😂 When I seen this video I had to use this sound because it went perfectly 😂😂 #runnaway #tennesseezebra #zebra #exoticpets #Madagascar #madagascarescape2africa♬ I am a Socialist - Brandons.Sounds