Duck asked Lainey Wilson if they were still getting married The Dirt

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Lainey Wilson and Devlin "Duck" Hodges attend the 59th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Are Lainey Wilson and Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges still getting married? Duck wants to know! Apparently, he’s the one getting a bit antsy. Lainey said:

“I’ve got a lot to do… I’ve got a lot to do, I will tell you that. Duck’s like, ‘Are we really getting married?’ I’m like, ‘We are.’ I said, ‘I do, I did, I done, we’re doing it.’ But it’s going good."

The 59th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Cody Johnson attends the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

After a fan with intellectual disabilities was scammed out of money by criminals posing as Cody Johnson using AI generated video, Cody’s team was moved to make a post warning fans about the scam.

Cody warns us to not trust anything that is posted from a source other than his verified pages.

An important reminder for COJO Nation! For a full list of official accounts, visit: https://t.co/GYRvRxIxmB pic.twitter.com/sKpTyJa5uE — Cody Johnson (@codyjohnson) January 15, 2026

83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Pamela Anderson attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson said that she “felt yucky” sitting near Seth Rogen at the Golden Globes, because of Pam & Tommy, the series that he created for Hulu without her permission.

“How can someone make a TV series out of the difficult times in your life, and ‘I’m a living, breathing human being over here. Hello... Your darkest, deepest secrets or your tragedies in your life shouldn’t be fair game for [a] TV series.”