Draco, Lucius Malfoy and more cast in 'Harry Potter' HBO series

Even more wizards have joined the upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

HBO has announced nine more actors to join the show, including those playing the Malfoy family members and Molly Weasley.

Newcomer Lox Pratt will play Draco Malfoy, while Emma actor Johnny Flynn has been cast as Lucius Malfoy.

Additionally, Katherine Parkinson has been cast as the Weasley family matriarch, Molly, while A Small Light actress Bel Powley and Eric & Ernie actor Daniel Rigby will play Harry's guardians Petunia and Vernon Dursley.

Rounding out the announcements are Bertie Carvel cast as Cornelius Fudge, while Leo Earley, Alessia Leoni and Sienna Moosah have been cast to play Hogwarts students Seamus Finnegan, Parvati Patil and Lavender Brown, respectively.

These actors join the previously announced golden trio cast of Dominic McLaughlin, Alastair Stout and Arabella Stanton, set to play Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

The show is described to be a faithful adaptation of the Harry Potter books by J.K. Rowling, who also executive produces the series. Multiple seasons are planned to bring all of Harry's adventures to the small screen. They will stream exclusively on HBO Max.

