Dolly won’t remarry - “Carl Dean’s waiting for me”

FILE PHOTO: Dolly Parton speaks onstage at Dolly Parton's Threads: My Songs In Symphony World Premiere at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on March 20, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. She appeared at Dollywood over the weekend and gave fans a health update. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Dolly Parton confessed that she has no plans to remarry in this life, since her husband passed away in 2025:

“I am not dating anybody. I’m not married. I don’t think I’ll ever be married but once.

I think Carl Dean’s waiting for me on the other side. And if I should show up at the pearly gates with somebody else, he would not like that. He’d be saying ... ‘You leave him outside the gates and if the Lord wants him in, he’ll bring him. You get on in here with me.’”

The 59th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Stephen Wilson Jr. attends the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Music City Center on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Stephen Wilson Jr. has a song called 'Gary,' and he just released a movie-quality music video for it, starring Gary Sinise.

The video was released on March 15th, which is the anniversary of the passing of the real-life ‘Gary,’ whose roadside memorial inspired the song.