Disney Reveals New Details For ‘Soarin’ At EPCOT

‘Soarin’ is going to be looking a little bit different in Summer 2026 as the attraction will take guests on an aerial journey across the USA in honor of the nations 250th anniversary!

Filming for Soarin’ is happening now as the team has been working with helicopter rigs, drones, and cameras to capture the perfect views.

“Our goal was to offer guests a sampling of America’s beauty and urban wonders with the hope it would paint an emotional portrait for the nation’s Semiquincentennial celebration...” -Tom Fitzgerald Portfolio Executive Creative Director and Chief Storytelling Executive at Walt Disney Imagineering.