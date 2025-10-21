Disney Reveals New Details For ‘Soarin’ At EPCOT

Soarin' at Epcot
By Obie, Chloe & Slater

‘Soarin’ is going to be looking a little bit different in Summer 2026 as the attraction will take guests on an aerial journey across the USA in honor of the nations 250th anniversary!

Filming for Soarin’ is happening now as the team has been working with helicopter rigs, drones, and cameras to capture the perfect views.

“Our goal was to offer guests a sampling of America’s beauty and urban wonders with the hope it would paint an emotional portrait for the nation’s Semiquincentennial celebration...” -Tom Fitzgerald Portfolio Executive Creative Director and Chief Storytelling Executive at Walt Disney Imagineering.

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Hear Obie, Chloe & Slater weekday mornings on K92.3 Orlando!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!