Dierks Bentley Releases Full Proof Bourbon

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Dierks Bentley performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Dierks Bentley introduces the bold, smooth, and authentic ROW 94 Full Proof Bourbon, the latest addition to the ROW 94 lineup. This 120 proof expression is aged a minimum of four years and offers a full-throttle, uncut experience with notes of vanilla, tobacco, and honey sweetness. Bottled from new American White Oak barrels, ROW 94 Full Proof embodies the grit and resilience of country music. Available nationwide, this bourbon has already received a Gold medal in a prestigious spirits competition -Fred Minnick’s 2025 Ascot Awards!

You can purchase the Bourban HERE!