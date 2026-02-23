Did Riley Green just call Megan Moroney a POS?

Megan Moroney has a song on her new album called "Who Hurt You" that fans are convinced is about her fling with Riley Green that seemingly took place in May and June of last year.
Megan said that she wrote this song so that she wouldn’t have to keep answering questions about “the situation.”
And though she remained vague about what the “situation” was, it’s implied that it was her relationship with Riley, since it’s probably her most talked about situation. Check out some of these lyrics!
Oh, of course she’s 21
On your arm through the bar
God, I hate how gross you are
And how did I not see it?
Your ego, it needs feeding
Endlessly, relentlessly
At the cost of me
And I’ll move on and I’ll find better
But you’ll stay the same forever”
Not to be outdone, Riley Green seemingly responded by playing an unreleased song of his own, called "POS Like Me."
You hated my dog,
I guess you hated my songs,
Hell you hated it way out here,
One day you’re gonna try, but you ain’t never gonna find,
Another low down, no good, rusted truck driving,
Waffle House, eating overall wearing, piece of s*** like me”
In other Megan Moroney news, she’s doing a mini tour to showcase her new album! There’s only 9 stops (unfortunately, one in Texas) and the venues are intimate.
While she was at her Richmond stop, she did something really cool - she announced that she would meet and sign something for every single person there!
“I was gonna play three songs for y’all which I just did, and now, I am going to sign something for every single person here tonight... and I’m gonna stay here until I sign something for every single one of y’all. Thank you so much for being the best fans in the world, I love y’all so much, and thank you so much. I love you.”