Did Riley Green just call Megan Moroney a POS? The Dirt

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 16: Megan Moroney attends the 2025 SESAC Nashville Music Awards at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on November 16, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Megan Moroney has a song on her new album called "Who Hurt You" that fans are convinced is about her fling with Riley Green that seemingly took place in May and June of last year.

Megan said that she wrote this song so that she wouldn’t have to keep answering questions about “the situation.”

And though she remained vague about what the “situation” was, it’s implied that it was her relationship with Riley, since it’s probably her most talked about situation. Check out some of these lyrics!

Oh, of course she’s 21

On your arm through the bar

God, I hate how gross you are

And how did I not see it?

Your ego, it needs feeding

Endlessly, relentlessly

At the cost of me

And I’ll move on and I’ll find better

But you’ll stay the same forever”

The 59th Annual CMA Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Riley Green performs onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Not to be outdone, Riley Green seemingly responded by playing an unreleased song of his own, called "POS Like Me."

You hated my dog,

I guess you hated my songs,

Hell you hated it way out here,

One day you’re gonna try, but you ain’t never gonna find,

Another low down, no good, rusted truck driving,

Waffle House, eating overall wearing, piece of s*** like me”

Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Class of 2025 Medallion Ceremony NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 19: Megan Moroney performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum) (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music H)

In other Megan Moroney news, she’s doing a mini tour to showcase her new album! There’s only 9 stops (unfortunately, one in Texas) and the venues are intimate.

While she was at her Richmond stop, she did something really cool - she announced that she would meet and sign something for every single person there!

“I was gonna play three songs for y’all which I just did, and now, I am going to sign something for every single person here tonight... and I’m gonna stay here until I sign something for every single one of y’all. Thank you so much for being the best fans in the world, I love y’all so much, and thank you so much. I love you.”