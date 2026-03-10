Dasha Gets Into Tucker Wetmore’s Pants

Dasha got into Tucker Wetmore’s pants... literally. She even said that she filled them out better in the rear end area!
She raided his closet as a tour prank.
We’ll be getting a song from Brandon Lake’s Country + Christian crossover album this Friday!
Get excited for a collaboration with Bailey Zimmerman called ‘Just Believe.’
In other new-music-news, Friday is going to be a big day! We’ll get “If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay” the new duet from Carly Pearce & Riley Green, as well as a new song from Lainey Wilson called, “Can’t Sit Still.” You might recognize it from current Ford truck commercials.
Ain’t been sitting still lately anyway… Can’t Sit Still. Out Friday. https://t.co/P38XhTFnnv pic.twitter.com/jiXooyYL1R— Lainey Wilson (@laineywilson) March 9, 2026