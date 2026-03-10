Dasha Gets Into Tucker Wetmore’s Pants The Dirt

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 03: Dasha performs at Category 10 on December 03, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Dasha got into Tucker Wetmore’s pants... literally. She even said that she filled them out better in the rear end area!

She raided his closet as a tour prank.

68th GRAMMY Awards LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Brandon Lake attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A)

We’ll be getting a song from Brandon Lake’s Country + Christian crossover album this Friday!

Get excited for a collaboration with Bailey Zimmerman called ‘Just Believe.’

In other new-music-news, Friday is going to be a big day! We’ll get “If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay” the new duet from Carly Pearce & Riley Green, as well as a new song from Lainey Wilson called, “Can’t Sit Still.” You might recognize it from current Ford truck commercials.