Darius Rucker Covers Frank Sinatra

By Obie, Chloe & Slater

WOW. WOW. WOW. Darius Rucker is going viral right now for his cover of Frank Sinatra’s 1958 song, “Come Fly With Me” with the BBC Concert Orchestra. The performance will give you goosebumps, and after listening to Darius sing, we are ready for him to cover more Frank!

Darius Rucker covers Frank Sinatra in the #R2PianoRoom 🧡 Listen on BBC Sounds | Watch on BBC iPlayer #dariusrucker #franksinatra #flymetothemoon

We are ready for Darius to cover more Frank Sinatra!

