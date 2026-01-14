Dan + Shay Agree On 3rd Member They’d Add

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 17: Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan and Shay attend the 61st ASCAP Country Music Awards Celebration at The Twelve Thirty Club on November 17, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Dan + Shay were asked who they’d want to be their third member and Shay said:

“I’d say get a female. Maybe get like Megan Moroney. We would have to just go with Megan. I dunno about ‘Dan, Shay and Megan Moroney.’"

Dan pretty much agreed with Shay’s pick, but decided to giver her first billing: Meg + Dan + Shay

They went on to spitball fome other names, including MegShaDan.

Dolly Parton is releasing a new version of her song “Light of a Clear Blue Morning,” featuring an all-star lineup of guests, including Lainey Wilson, Reba McEntire, Miley Cyrus, and Queen Latifa!

The song drops on Friday, with proceeds benefitting the Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

The 'Are You Dead’ app has cracked the Top 10 for most popular downloads in the United States, is the #1 paid-for APP in the UK, and is the #1 overall most downloaded app in China.

The app is designed for all ages. Basically, every 2 days, a nig button pops up, making sure that you’re alive and well. If you tap the button, nothing happens. If you don’t check in, your emergency contact gets notified.

The BBC write up on the app, quoted one user, saying: “I sometimes wonder, if I died alone, who would collect my body.”