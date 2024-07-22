Dan + Abby Smyers pup finishes final round of chemo

The 57th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Abby Smyers, Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney and Hannah Billingsley attend the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

By Obie, Chloe & Slater

This makes us SO HAPPY! Dan and Abby’s sweet pup finished her 5th and final round of chemo!

“Our girl finished her 5th and final round of chemo this week. 🥹♥️ She is feeling amazing and just the very best girl! We will need to monitor for new growth for the rest of her life but we are celebrating a big victory and a much deserved break from vet visits until her check up in October!! Thanks to everyone who has rooted for her and checked in on us, we are very very grateful. Enjoying every single moment with our brave, sweet Joy Joy. We threw her a big party on the road yesterday. What a way to kick off summer tour! 🐕♥️☀️” -Abby Smyers

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Hear Obie, Chloe & Slater weekday mornings on K92.3 Orlando!

