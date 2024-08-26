CowParade is coming back to San Antonio in 2025

The largest public art event in the world is returning to San Antonio. CHRISTUS Children’s Foundation announced that CowParade is coming back to town in 2025. The event will feature 75 life-size, cow sculptures that will be painted by local artists right here in the San Antonio area. Those art pieces will eventually be sold at an auction to benefit CHRISTUS Children’s Foundation.

Want to apply to be an artist for this event? Check out AnyArtist.org to apply by September 6th.

