CowParade is coming back to San Antonio in 2025

CHRISTUS Children’s Foundation is bringing the CowParade back to San Antonio next year

CowParade is coming back to San Antonio in 2025

The largest public art event in the world is returning to San Antonio. CHRISTUS Children’s Foundation announced that CowParade is coming back to town in 2025. The event will feature 75 life-size, cow sculptures that will be painted by local artists right here in the San Antonio area. Those art pieces will eventually be sold at an auction to benefit CHRISTUS Children’s Foundation.

CowParade to return ton San Antonio in 2025

Want to apply to be an artist for this event? Check out AnyArtist.org to apply by September 6th.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!