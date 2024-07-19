Country Posty, I am here for it.

2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 2 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Post Malone performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 27, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

I will be the first to admit that sometimes it takes me a minute with all of the new sounds we have in country.

I grew up on George Strait. My love for traditional country music runs deep.

There are so many talented people that are crossing over. Post Malone gets it and respects country music and what it is about.

I’m here for it. Everything that I have heard from his forthcoming album, F1 Trillion, has been awesome! " I Had Some Help” with Morgan. “Pour Me a Drink” with Blake. He has songs with Luke Combs, and Chris Stapleton. The dude is killing it.

He got me good with this one today. I’m not going to lie; I was ugly crying at my desk. I have two girls and the lyrics hit me hard.

