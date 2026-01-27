The Country Music Avengers Are Assembling!

Tim McGraw, Morgan Wallen, Eric Church, and Hardy all posted the same image on their socials with the last name “McArthur.”
Each of them has a different first name and set of dates. What are they teasing? Well, we hope it’s new music!
At a recent show, Eric Church told his fans that SOMETHING is coming on January 30th, so hopefully this was what he was referring to.
George Strait added TWO more shows yesterday - both at the Moody Center in Austin! One is April 9th and the other is April 11th.
Tickets also went on sale yesterday. When I joined the queue, there were over 144,000 people in front of me! Believe it or not, I did get through, but the leftover tickets were PRETTY pricey - upper level being $399 per ticket and lower level being $2,000. Not in this radio host’s budget, unfortunately.
Dierks Bentley is happy to step back and be an opening act... for LUKE COMBS! Dierks called Luke “One of, if not the biggest, names in country music.”
Thomas Rhett, Ty Meyers, and The Script are also joining the tour, which will perform both stateside and internationally.