The Country Music Avengers Are Assembling!

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY (L-R) Eric Church and Morgan Wallen perform onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Tim McGraw, Morgan Wallen, Eric Church, and Hardy all posted the same image on their socials with the last name “McArthur.”

Each of them has a different first name and set of dates. What are they teasing? Well, we hope it’s new music!

At a recent show, Eric Church told his fans that SOMETHING is coming on January 30th, so hopefully this was what he was referring to.

47th Annual CMA Awards - Press Room NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 06: Entertainer of the Year award winner George Strait poses in the press room during the 47th Annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 6, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images) (Jason Davis/Getty Images)

George Strait added TWO more shows yesterday - both at the Moody Center in Austin! One is April 9th and the other is April 11th.

Tickets also went on sale yesterday. When I joined the queue, there were over 144,000 people in front of me! Believe it or not, I did get through, but the leftover tickets were PRETTY pricey - upper level being $399 per ticket and lower level being $2,000. Not in this radio host’s budget, unfortunately.

CMA Fest 2025 - Day Four NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Dierks Bentley performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Dierks Bentley is happy to step back and be an opening act... for LUKE COMBS! Dierks called Luke “One of, if not the biggest, names in country music.”

Thomas Rhett, Ty Meyers, and The Script are also joining the tour, which will perform both stateside and internationally.