The Construction Barrels are blooming!

Southbound I-35 connector ramp to southbound Loop 410 South
Southbound I-35 frontage road entrance ramp to southbound Loop 410 South
Southbound I-35 frontage road at Walzem Road
Southbound I-35 frontage road from Eisenhower Lane to Petroleum Drive (I-35 main lanes will remain open)
Southbound I-35 exit ramp south of Rittiman Road (Exit 162 to Brooke Army Medical Center and Binz Engleman Road and I-35 main lanes will remain open).
Northbound I-35 frontage road connector to Rittiman Road
All closures are scheduled from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. March 2-5, and 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. on March 6.