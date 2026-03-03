The Construction Barrels are blooming! Closures you need to be aware of

Construction cones marking part of road with a layer of fresh asphalt.

Southbound I-35 connector ramp to southbound Loop 410 South

Southbound I-35 frontage road entrance ramp to southbound Loop 410 South

Southbound I-35 frontage road at Walzem Road

Southbound I-35 frontage road from Eisenhower Lane to Petroleum Drive (I-35 main lanes will remain open)

Southbound I-35 exit ramp south of Rittiman Road (Exit 162 to Brooke Army Medical Center and Binz Engleman Road and I-35 main lanes will remain open).

Northbound I-35 frontage road connector to Rittiman Road

All closures are scheduled from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. March 2-5, and 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. on March 6.