Conner Smith fatal accident, Riley Green reveals red flag

Rising star Conner Smith was involved in a fatal accident Sunday night when he struck and killed 77-year-old Dorothy Dobbins as she crossed the street at a crosswalk. As of right now, no charges have been filed, and there were no signs of impairment.
“The preliminary contributing factor for this crash appears to be Smith failing to yield the right of way to the pedestrian,”
Conner Smith was in Nashville to perform on the final day of CMA Fest. He has previously opened on tour for Luke Bryan and was nominated for Best New Male Artist at the 2024 CMA Awards.
Riley Green revealed his biggest red flag when it comes to dating - if his mom doesn’t doesn’t like her!
After CMA Fest, Jordan Davis went to Louisiana to perform at his high school’s 100th anniversary benefit concert, where he was inducted into the C.E. Byrd High School Hall of Fame.
Chris Young left a $2,000 tip on a $200 tab at a South Carolina restaurant, while in town to perform at a music festival!
A judge has thrown out Justin Baldoni’s $400 million defamation lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The judge ruled that Lively’s accusations of sexual harassment were legally protected and immune from suit. However, the judge did allow Baldoni to amend and refile certain allegations related to interference with contracts. Blake is suing Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment and retaliation, claiming he launched a smear campaign against her. The trial for HER complaint against Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios is scheduled for March 2026.
©2025 Cox Media Group