Conner Smith fatal accident, Riley Green reveals red flag

Rising star Conner Smith was involved in a fatal accident Sunday night when he struck and killed 77-year-old Dorothy Dobbins as she crossed the street at a crosswalk. As of right now, no charges have been filed, and there were no signs of impairment.

“The preliminary contributing factor for this crash appears to be Smith failing to yield the right of way to the pedestrian,”

Conner Smith was in Nashville to perform on the final day of CMA Fest. He has previously opened on tour for Luke Bryan and was nominated for Best New Male Artist at the 2024 CMA Awards.

CMA Fest 2025 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Riley Green performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Riley Green revealed his biggest red flag when it comes to dating - if his mom doesn’t doesn’t like her!

CMA Fest 2025 - Day Three NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jordan Davis performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

After CMA Fest, Jordan Davis went to Louisiana to perform at his high school’s 100th anniversary benefit concert, where he was inducted into the C.E. Byrd High School Hall of Fame.

Chris Young Live at the San Antonio Rodeo - February 21, 2024 Chris Young hit San Antonio for an amazing show at the San Antonio Rodeo on Wednesday, February 21st, 2024! He's got so many great songs, and his voice is fantastic. The crowd loved it! (Johnnie Walker)

Chris Young left a $2,000 tip on a $200 tab at a South Carolina restaurant, while in town to perform at a music festival!

Lawsuit dismissed FILE PHOTO: Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively are seen on the set of 'It Ends with Us' on January 12, 2024 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Baldoni's lawsuits against Lively, her husband and The New York Times have been dismissed. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) (Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

A judge has thrown out Justin Baldoni’s $400 million defamation lawsuit against Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The judge ruled that Lively’s accusations of sexual harassment were legally protected and immune from suit. However, the judge did allow Baldoni to amend and refile certain allegations related to interference with contracts. Blake is suing Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment and retaliation, claiming he launched a smear campaign against her. The trial for HER complaint against Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios is scheduled for March 2026.

