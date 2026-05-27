Comedian Matt Rife Takes Jab at Morgan Wallen During American Music Awards

It’s no secret how Morgan Wallen feels about award shows. He is constantly nominated but rarely shows up on the award nights. Recently, he hasn’t shown up at ANY award show. The American Music Awards were on Monday night, and again, Morgan Wallen was a no-show.

Matt Rife was there to present the award for Breakthrough Country Artist of the Year. Even though Morgan Wallen was not in the category Rife was presenting, he still managed to get a jab in at Wallen.

Rife said, “And actually, making his very first AMA appearance, Morgan Wallen is here,”... and out walked someone who was NOT Wallen. Then he proceeded to say, “I’m kidding, why would you even look?”

“Of course, that’s not him,” he continues. “He hates awards shows. He’ll never be here, ever. He’s too busy selling out two shows on the moon, right now.”

So far, Wallen hasn’t made any comments on the jab, but it was all fun and jokes. Honestly, if anyone actually COULD sell out two shows on the moon, it’s Morgan Wallen. So, we’re sure he didn’t take offense to it.