Cole Swindell shares how he honored his late father at his wedding

Cole Swindell and his wife Courtney tied the knot last week, but there was one major person missing - his dad. On Father’s Day, Cole shared how he honored his late father at the wedding with an empty chair that read, “In loving memory of William Keith Swindell.”
Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads out there! Also, I realize today is a tough one for some folks that may have lost theirs a little too soon. Hang in there.. they are watching over us! Had mine a seat saved at our ceremony. 🙏 #YSBH pic.twitter.com/LZz4vxW2i6— Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) June 16, 2024