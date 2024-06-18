Cole Swindell shares how he honored his late father at his wedding

2023 CMT Music Awards – Red Carpet AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Cole Swindell and Courtney Little attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT)

By Woody

Cole Swindell and his wife Courtney tied the knot last week, but there was one major person missing - his dad. On Father’s Day, Cole shared how he honored his late father at the wedding with an empty chair that read, “In loving memory of William Keith Swindell.”

