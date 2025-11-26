Cody Johnson Would Choose Luke Combs’ House For Thanksgiving Dinner

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Cody Johnson, winner of the Male Vocalist of the Year Award, poses in the press room during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

When asked who he’d like to spend Thanksgiving with, Cody Johnson picked Luke Combs - because he has good taste in food and a pregnant wife, which means the spread would be amazing!

Plus, Luke and his wife are apparently in a 2 bedroom rental right now, while their house is being built, so Cody is pretty sure they’d order in from Honey Baked Ham.

In other CoJo news, he says that he still hasn’t fully recovered from his ruptured eardrum surgery. While the procedure was a success, Cody says that everything still “sounds a little funny,” and he’s not happy about it.

Jerry Jones says that Post Malone used to sleep at Texas Stadium (the former home of the Cowboys, before it was demolished in 2010) while his dad was working there as a concessions manager. They even had a cot for him.

Now he’s headlining the Thanksgiving halftime show tomorrow! Talk about full-circle! The Cowboys play the Chiefs tomorrow at 3:30.