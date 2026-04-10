Cody Johnson made a surprise appearance at Frost Bank last night

If you were at the Frost Bank Center last night to see Brandon Lake, you were treated to a surprise appearance by Cody Johnson, who joined Brandon on stage to sing their hit “When A Cowboy Prays” together!
If you missed it, check it out below!
Ella Langley’s album "Dandelion" is finally out today, and we suspect that’s going to be #1!
The intro and outro on the album is her version of the children’s folk song, “Froggy Went a-Courtin,’” which is a nod to her Grandaddy, who used to sing that song to her all the time.
In other Ella news, she was seemingly snubbed out of the Entertainer Of The Year category for The ACM Awards. The nominations came out yesterday, and include:
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Megan Moroney
Jelly Roll
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson