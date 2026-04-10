Cody Johnson made a surprise appearance at Frost Bank last night

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Cody Johnson performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

If you were at the Frost Bank Center last night to see Brandon Lake, you were treated to a surprise appearance by Cody Johnson, who joined Brandon on stage to sing their hit “When A Cowboy Prays” together!

If you missed it, check it out below!

Dandelion by Ella Langley

Ella Langley’s album "Dandelion" is finally out today, and we suspect that’s going to be #1!

The intro and outro on the album is her version of the children’s folk song, “Froggy Went a-Courtin,’” which is a nod to her Grandaddy, who used to sing that song to her all the time.

In other Ella news, she was seemingly snubbed out of the Entertainer Of The Year category for The ACM Awards. The nominations came out yesterday, and include:

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Megan Moroney

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson