Cody Johnson did NOT immediately give Kid Rock Blessing to cover ‘Til You Can’t’ The Dirt

2011: Singer-songwriter Kid Rock performs during the 2011 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Day 7 at the Fair Grounds Race Course on May 8, 2011, in New Orleans.

Kid Rock asked for Cody Johnson’s blessing before releasing his cover of “Til You Can’t” with an extra verse, but it wasn’t an immediate ‘yes’ from Cody.

First, Cody wanted to make sure that the 2 guys who WROTE the song were okay with this, because Cody thought that adding a verse insinuated that they didn’t get it right the first time.

When he found out that they were okay with it, he needed to know what the added verse would sound like.

Kid Rock said that he thinks the song is perfect except for one omission by the original writers “they just didn’t include God... I just felt like, you can only ask forgiveness and get to know Jesus until you can’t.”

Cody said that he got goosebumps and gave Kid Rock his blessing.

Sam Hunt - Quarterback at UAB and Middle Tennessee State Sam Hunt started his college career as a QB at Middle Tennessee State in his Freshman year of 2004 before transferring to UAB and playing in 2006 and 2007 (Photo by Jeremy Chan/Getty Images) (Jeremy Chan/Getty Images)

The REAL reason Sam Hunt hasn’t released new music? He’s unorganized. Pretty relatable, honestly. Despite having only 2 albums, he has 11 number 1 hits - and perhaps there SHOULD have been more, but he’s been too unorganized to keep track of the songs that he’s started writing:

“I could have done a better job taking the original beginnings of songs and getting them to the finish line so that I can put them out... I’ve got songs scattered all over the country... Losing phones and notebooks and those two years of songs are gone.”

He went on to explain that he’s finally got his cloud working, so he should be able to do a better job of saving what he’s worked on.

CRS 2026 - CRS Presents Jelly Roll With Humanitarian Award NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 20: Jelly Roll attends the CRS presents Jelly Roll with a Humanitarian Award event during CRS 2026 at Omni Nashville Hotel on March 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images) (Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Jelly Roll says his secret to maintaining a positive attitude is a morning walk. He shared on Tik Tok at his morning walk helps with both his physical and mental well-being.