Cody Johnson brings Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs out on stage in Nashville

By Jay Edwards

It’s one thing to be at a concert watching your favorite country. It’s another when they bring out a HUGE star to join them on stage. But holy hell, when you bring out TWO stars, that’s a show you’ll never forget!

Cody Johnson was performing at Bridgestone Arena over the weekend and on night 2 of his sold out show, he had Carrie Underwood join him on stage and Luke Combs.

Carrie came out and sang “I’m Gonna Love You” with Cody...

Next, Cody called Luke out to come sing “Beer Never Broke My Heart” and Cody joined in...


